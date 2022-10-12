PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 7,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 662,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

