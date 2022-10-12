Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $27,379,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

