PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Cap of $11.21 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $11.21 million and $132,852.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI’s genesis date was January 16th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,229,904,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,755,631 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@peakdefi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is peakdefi.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @peakdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PEAKDEFI has a current supply of 2,229,904,411.1401944 with 1,477,755,631.4341533 in circulation. The last known price of PEAKDEFI is 0.0073978 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $120,244.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://peakdefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

