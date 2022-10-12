Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $929.71.
Pearson Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PSO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
