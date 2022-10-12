Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $929.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pearson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.