Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.25

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 429159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

