Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,447. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

