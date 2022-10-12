Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 825,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,559. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 241 shares of company stock worth $10,428.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

