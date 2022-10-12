PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.