Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 11,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,796. Pentair plc has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.