Peony Trading Down 63.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $3,427.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014219 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 356,924,722 coins. Peony’s official website is peony.net. Peony’s official Twitter account is @peonycoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony (PNY) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PNY through the process of mining. Peony has a current supply of 249,442,097.8144798 with 356,614,641.9607307 in circulation. The last known price of Peony is 0.00638959 USD and is down -38.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,157.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peony.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

