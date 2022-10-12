PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 172,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

PEP stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

