PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.40. 274,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 78,560 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

