Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

PM stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.