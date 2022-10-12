Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $492,496.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00006650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pickle Finance has a current supply of 1,912,382.81269924 with 1,908,030.36801721 in circulation. The last known price of Pickle Finance is 1.25939825 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $423,343.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pickle.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

