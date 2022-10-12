Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.