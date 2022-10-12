Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 177,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $110.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.