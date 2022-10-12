Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105,488.00

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pinkslip Finance has a total market capitalization of $105,488.00 and $19,864.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051617 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Profile

Pinkslip Finance’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkslip Finance’s official website is pinkslip.finance.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

