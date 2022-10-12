Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,706 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 766,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.