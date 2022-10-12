Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,756,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,998,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

