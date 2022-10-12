Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,037,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.