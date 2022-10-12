Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Down 7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 129,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 364,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

