Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Down 7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 129,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 364,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.