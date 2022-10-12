Piper Sandler Cuts Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $29.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

TBBK stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 44.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 197,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

