Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $78.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.20. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Articles

