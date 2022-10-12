Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 2,002,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,991. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 432,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Plains GP by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,878,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 467,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

