PlayGame Market Capitalization Reaches $250,966.21 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $250,966.21 and $157.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame (PXG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of PlayGame is 0.00024899 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://its.playgame.com/.”

