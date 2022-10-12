Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Playtika has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,480,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

