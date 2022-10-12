Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.53. Playtika shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 9,245 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,480,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

