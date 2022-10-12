Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.36.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.91. 529,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,407,057. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

