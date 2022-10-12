Polytrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $720,337.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $720,337.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polytrade has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polytrade’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 tokens. Polytrade’s official message board is medium.com/@polytrade. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @polytrade_fin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade (TRADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polytrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,017,404 in circulation. The last known price of Polytrade is 0.13538925 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $523,568.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polytrade.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

