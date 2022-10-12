Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Pono Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Pono Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.