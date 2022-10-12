Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Pool Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

