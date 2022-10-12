Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.68

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.68 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 593117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Popular by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

