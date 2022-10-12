Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $177,602.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous (PPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Populous has a current supply of 53,252,246 with 53,252,245.99438964 in circulation. The last known price of Populous is 0.0603969 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,246.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://populous.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

