Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Buys £12,513.60 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider James Mills bought 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £12,513.60 ($15,120.35).

Porvair Stock Up 0.4 %

PRV stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522 ($6.31). 7,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,003. Porvair plc has a one year low of GBX 481 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 772 ($9.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £241.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

