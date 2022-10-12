Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.
Post Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of POST opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Post by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 10.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.