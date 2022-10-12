Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of POST opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Post by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 10.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

