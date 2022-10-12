Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 7,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.31%.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.