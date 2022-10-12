PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$1.75 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

