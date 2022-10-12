Pre-retogeum (PRTG) Price Hits $2.52 on Top Exchanges

Pre-retogeum (PRTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Pre-retogeum has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Pre-retogeum token can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00013221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pre-retogeum has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and $1.33 million worth of Pre-retogeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pre-retogeum

Pre-retogeum’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2022. Pre-retogeum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Pre-retogeum’s official Twitter account is @pre_retogeum. Pre-retogeum’s official website is www.retogeum.io.

Buying and Selling Pre-retogeum

According to CryptoCompare, “Pre-retogeum (PRTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pre-retogeum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pre-retogeum is 2.62856795 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,381,657.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.retogeum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pre-retogeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pre-retogeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pre-retogeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

