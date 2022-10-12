Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $292,210.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.63317129 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $523,440.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

