Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Trading Down 2.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. 232,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

