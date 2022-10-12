PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 9,620 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PSMT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
