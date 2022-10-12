PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 9,620 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

