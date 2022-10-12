PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,686. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

