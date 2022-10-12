Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Primerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

