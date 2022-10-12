Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,167,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

