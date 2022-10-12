Private Capital Group LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 45,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TTEK stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

