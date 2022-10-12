Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $191,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $116,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

