Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

