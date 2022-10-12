Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

