Private Capital Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

