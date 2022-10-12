Private Capital Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 29,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 134,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average is $259.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

